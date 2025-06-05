Nicole Kidman to star in TV adaptation of 'Girls and Their Horses'

Washington DC [US], June 5 : Actress Nicole Kidman will star in and executive produce a new series adapted from 'Girls and Their Horses' by Eliza Jane Brazier.

Brazier's novel, set in the idyllic community of Rancho Santa Fe, California, follows the newly wealthy Parker family as their daughters enter the fiercely competitive world of horseback riding, reported People.

The murder mystery is currently in development and will be co-produced by Legendary Television and Amazon MGM Studios for Prime Video. Jenna Lamia will serve as showrunner and executive producer, as per the outlet.

The actress has starred in several successful book-to-television adaptations in recent years, including Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, reported People.

The casting details are still under wraps.

Meanwhile, Kidman will be seen in the sequel to the 1998 film 'Practical Magic'. The film also stars Sandra Bullock.

The movie, directed by Susanne Bier, is set to be released on September 18, 2026, and will feature Bullock and Kidman reprising their roles as witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens.

The film is based on Alice Hoffman's novel and will explore themes of sisterhood, female empowerment, and domestic abuse with a touch of supernatural fun. Susanne Bier is directing the film, which Bullock, Kidman, and Denise Di Novi are producing.

The script is co-written by Akiva Goldman and Georgia Pritchett.

