Nicole Kidman wants to unite her TV characters in one show

Washington [US], May 18 : Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has expressed her enthusiasm for a unique television project that brings together all the characters she has played throughout her illustrious career.

Speaking to People magazine at the season 2 premiere of her Hulu series 'Nine Perfect Strangers', Kidman shared her excitement about the possibility of uniting her iconic roles in one show.

"I'd be up for it," Kidman said with a laugh, adding, "As you know, I'm up for most things. I like to be able to say I'm game. So I'm always ready to try things."

Her diverse filmography includes standout performances in 'Big Little Lies', 'The Undoing', and 'Expats'.

Kidman said that she would love to revisit some of her most memorable characters, including Celeste Wright in 'Big Little Lies', a complex and dynamic character that showcases Kidman's dramatic range; Margaret in 'Expats', a role that allowed Kidman to explore themes of identity and culture; Grace Fraser in 'The Undoing', a suspenseful drama that highlighted Kidman's ability to convey vulnerability and strength; Kaitlyn Meade in 'Lioness', a character who demonstrated Kidman's versatility in playing strong, independent women; Greer Garrison Winbury in 'The Perfect Couple', a role that showcases Kidman's ability to play complex, multifaceted characters.

While Kidman is open to many creative projects, she has ruled out collaborating with her husband, country music star Keith Urban, on a TV show.

"We're together in life, so we don't need to do our show together. Our life is a show," she told People magazine.

In addition to her acting career, Kidman has been taking on a more significant role as a producer.

In an interview with People magazine, she discussed the importance of "stepping into her power" and making key decisions to bring her creative visions to life.

