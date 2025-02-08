Nicole Kidman's tan power suit steals the show at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards

Washington [US], February 8 : The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards, held on February 7, 2025, Friday (early Saturday morning in India) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, showcased some of Hollywood's brightest stars.

After a month-long delay due to California's devastating wildfires, the event finally took center stage, and celebrities were out in full force to celebrate the best in film and television.

Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the evening was filled with standout fashion moments, with stars stepping out in bold and glamorous designs. Among them, Nicole Kidman made an unforgettable entrance, turning heads with her striking power suit.

Kidman, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role in 'Lioness', truly made a fashion statement on the red carpet.

The 57-year-old actress wore an oversized tan wool suit by Saint Laurent, featuring a double-breasted jacket and high-waisted, wide-leg wool pants, accodring to People magazine.

Underneath the jacket, Kidman opted for a striped shirt paired with a silk tie, adding a sophisticated edge to her look.

The ensemble was completed with Faye slingback pumps, also by Saint Laurent, which tied the entire outfit together.

The actress's long strawberry blonde hair was styled in soft, wavy curls, and her makeup was kept simple and fresh, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

Nicole Kidman's outfit exuded confidence, perfectly reflecting the powerful character she portrays in 'Lioness', the spy thriller series on Paramount+.

The show, which is inspired by a real-life undercover operation, follows a group of female operatives known as Lionesses.

Kidman's performance in the series earned her a nomination alongside other talented actresses such as Moeka Hoshi for 'Shogun', Allison Janney for 'The Diplomat', and Anna Sawai for 'Pachinko'.

