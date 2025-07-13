Niharica Raizada on being accepted in the industry: 'I’m working on it'

Mumbai, July 13 Actor, write and producer Niharica Raizada revealed that she has not yet entirely been accepted in the industry.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, she was asked if she feels accepted by the industry yet, to which, she said she is still working towards it.

Speaking to IANS, Niharica revealed, "I have still not been accepted but I am trying to make myself be accepted. I come from a medical fraternity. There are a few girls who come from the medical fraternity- one being Sai Pallavi, the other being Manushi Chhillar, there are a few more dentists, doctors, and scientists in our film industry- we are slowly getting our place."

Asked, "Coming from a science background, did you have to switch off that part of your brain to become an actor, or do you still apply a scientific mindset?"

To this, she replied, "Oh, I absolutely apply a scientific approach—especially in production. Acting, however, requires creativity and spontaneity, and I allow myself to get lost in the madness of it. But yes, when it comes to managing a production house, I think the scientific method helps keep things structured."

Niharica recently worked on her album "Ishqbaazi" - a heartfelt tribute to her grandfather, legendary composer O.P. Nayyar.

Talking about it, she said, "This is my first production, and Ishqbaazi will always be incredibly special to me. I released it around my birthday, and it also coincided with a very meaningful occasion—what would have been the 100th birth anniversary of O.P. Nayyar ji. So yes, it's close to my heart. Establishing Raizada Entertainment as my production house and releasing Ishqbaazi under it is a memorable milestone. Your first work always holds a unique place."

