Nika D says his track with Ikka, ‘Bombay Moves’ blends grime and classical Indian elements

Mumbai, July 12 UK grime artist Nika D has collaborated with Indian rapper Ikka for their latest track, 'Bombay Moves', and shared that it is a fusion of the grime genre and classical Indian elements.

Mumbai, July 12 UK grime artist Nika D has collaborated with Indian rapper Ikka for their latest track, 'Bombay Moves', and shared that it is a fusion of the grime genre and classical Indian elements.

Talking about the song, Nika D said: "I'm super hyped with how this collaboration has turned out. Bringing in a serious talent like Ikka was a big moment for the track -- his legacy and pioneering approach to the Indian scene."

"We wanted to create something that was both energetic and authentic, something that represented the boundaries we're breaking with this Trading Roots project."

Grime is a form of electronic dance music (EDM) that mixes various elements like jungle, dancehall, and hip hop. It emerged in London in the early 2000s and developed out of the earlier UK dance style, UK garage.

Talking about Nika D, Ikka said: "His energy and flow are infectious, and I think our styles complement each other perfectly."

Ikka shared that the track is about their shared cultural heritage.

"This track is about embracing our shared cultural heritage and pushing the boundaries of what grime can be."

Nika D is part of the Manchester duo Virus Syndicate, known for their fusion of grime and dubstep.

'Bombay Moves' combines Nika D's rapid-fire flow with Ikka's vocal style, creating a sound that is both authentic and forward-thinking.

The track is released under the label Bad Medic Records.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor