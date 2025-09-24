Nikhil Dwivedi: “If Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan can be humble, no young star has a reason to act difficult”

Mumbai Sep 24 Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has never shied away from calling a spade a spade.

In a candid conversation with IANS, the producer shared his thoughts on the attitude of some younger actors in the industry, pointing out how unnecessary starry tantrums seem lame when Bollywood's biggest legends remain grounded.

“When I see a lot of young artists, I am like, here are actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, or Hrithik Roshan, who are just so easy-going. There can be no reason for anyone younger from the industry to be difficult on sets, because these people are not, despite being such humongous stars,” Nikhil remarked.

Nikhil, who has produced Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, shared an anecdote from his time filming with the superstar in Rajasthan. The producer said, “Salman is so fuss-free, like give him any vehicle, and he will never even look at the model of the vehicle that has been given and is absolutely okay with whatever we provide. There has never been any difficulty with him at all.” The producer is also riding high on the success of his latest project, "Bandar", which premiered at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The screening was met with thunderous applause, leaving the entire team elated. “It was our first time, at least for me as a producer, to have my film at such a platform. The response was overwhelming. That thunderous applause as soon as the end titles rolled—it’s that very moment for which you decide to make films,” Nikhil recalled.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Sudeep Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, “Bandar” stars Bobby Deol in the lead role. The film has been labelled as controversial by some, but Nikhil, dismissing the tag, said, “I don’t think it’s controversial. It provokes you, it triggers thought, and it sparks debate, and that’s what art and cinema are meant to do.”

For Nikhil, the journey of "Bandar" from its conception to its global recognition is both a professional milestone and a reaffirmation of his belief that films must challenge audiences as much as they entertain.

