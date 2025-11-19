Nikhil Dwivedi Reflects on 'Responsibility and Masculinity' on International Men’s Day

Producer-actor Nikhil Dwivedi marked International Men’s Day with a thought-provoking reflection on what it truly means to be a man in today’s changing world. Sharing his personal belief, he said, “For me to be a man is to be responsible. I come from a time and era where to be a man meant bearing responsibility, protecting friends and family, and constantly watching their back. I think in the new era, where ‘self-love’ is the most abused and misinterpreted term, the basics of being a man have undergone a transformation.”

Dwivedi’s words underline the shift in how masculinity is defined today. He highlights that while self-love has become a dominant theme, it sometimes distances men from the core values he was raised with, accountability, duty and standing strong for the people one cares about. His statement brings attention to the balance modern men are still learning to navigate: embracing emotional wellness while not losing sight of traditional principles that built character across generations.

Nikhil Dwivedi, who has successfully switched between acting and producing, has delivered notable work over the years. As a producer, he backed Dabangg 3, one of the biggest commercial entertainers led by Salman Khan. Post Dabangg 3, the producer has also backed projects like Veere Di Wedding & CTRL. His creative foresight and understanding of audience sensibilities have shaped his choices, both as an actor and filmmaker.

He is now gearing up for his next major venture, Bandar, which has already generated curiosity. The film marks another strong collaboration under his banner, continuing his streak of large-scale, impactful projects. Dwivedi’s ability to shift between genres, experiment with stories and still remain rooted in mainstream sensibilities reflects the same responsibility and commitment he speaks about. On International Men’s Day, his message stands out as a reminder that while definitions may evolve, responsibility remains timeless, and perhaps, still the truest measure of what it means to be a man!