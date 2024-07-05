Nikhil Kamath reunites with Aditya Narayan for the song 'Awargi'

Mumbai, July 5 Renowned musician Nikhil Kamath has once again collaborated with the versatile singer Aditya Narayan for the soulful track 'Awargi' in the web series 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'.

Kamath shared his admiration for Narayan’s ability to capture every expression perfectly in the song.

Aditya had previously sung the title song of ‘Papa the Great’, and is now reunited with Nikhil for 'Awargi', bringing their successful collaboration to the forefront once again.

Speaking about their work together, Nikhil said: "When Aditya arrived for the recording, he was thoroughly prepared. He got every expression in the song right and did a brilliant job with the song."

"He is a very focused and committed professional. He is an extremely versatile singer. When he was a child, he would grasp things quickly. Even now, he has that quality. The entire team at Sony LIV, including Akash and Smita Ghosh, loved the final track," added Nikhil.

The romantic number ‘Awargi’, composed by Nikhil, perfectly captures the essence of the evolving relationship between Anushka and Virat.

The series explores the intricate dynamics between the characters Anushka (played by Jennifer Winget) and Virat (played by Karan Wahi). It also stars Reem Sheikh and Vivan Bathena.

As a composer, Nikhil has an impressive portfolio, both in films and non-film projects. As part of the composer duo Nikhil-Vinay, he has composed for films such as ‘Bewafa Sanam’, ‘English Babu Desi Mem’, ‘Tum Bin’, ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’, and ‘Phir Milenge’.

For more than 15 years, Nikhil has been working independently, creating several soulful melodies that have resonated with audiences.

'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' is streaming on Sony LIV.

Meanwhile, Aditya's first playback song was for the Nepalese film 'Mohani' in 1992. In 1995, he performed a song for 'Akele Hum Akele Tum' along with his father, Udit Narayan.

He has also featured as a child actor in movies like 'Rangeela', 'Pardes', and 'Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai'. In 2009, he played the lead role in 'Shaapit', directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Aditya has also been the host of reality shows such as 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge', 'X Factor India', and 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs'.

