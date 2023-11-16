Nikhil Nagesh Bhat opens up on why he shot 'Apurva' in Chambal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : Indian cinema has long been entranced by the rugged charm of Chambal, with the thrilling tales of bandits and dacoits inspiring some of the most cult films of today. Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat recently got candid about why he chose to set the film Apurva's backdrop in 'Chambal'.

From the iconic classics of the 60s and 70s to Sholay's Gabbar Singh to the fierce 'Bandit Queen', Chambal has served as the backdrop for numerous dacoit narratives, which has been thrillingly brought back to life with 'Apurva'.

'Apurva' is the gripping story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and live, set in Chambal, and vividly juxtaposed against a gruesome, terrifying dacoit gang led by Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee in their most chilling avatars yet! Showcasing Tara Sutaria in a career-defining performance, the edge-of-the-seat thriller has been receiving tremendous appreciation from all corners of the country for its intense performances and impactful story.

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat speaks on why he chose to set the film's backdrop in 'Chambal' to portray the narrative of the heartland and the dramatic crimes that take place. "Apurva was a great opportunity to bring an adrenaline-pumping, powerful story to life. When it comes to setting the background, there are some locations that truly inspire you and complement your vision for the film. Chambal's beauty lies in its singular vastness...miles without any village or habitation, there is a stark brutality that adds to one's fear and helplessness, which is what survival thrillers are about. Chambal's landscape is a character by itself in Apurva!"

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, 'Apurva' also stars Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dhairya Karwa.

Star Studios presents APURVA, a Cine1 Studios and Star Studios Production, written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani.'

'Apurva' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 15.

