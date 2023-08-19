Nikhil Siddhartha's 'Swayambhu' shoot begins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 19 : After the first-look poster, the makers of the film 'Swayambhu' shared an update about the shooting details of Nikhil Siddhartha's 20th film.

Nikhil took to Instagram to share the update about the movie with his fans. He captioned the post, “The Epic Journey Begins #Swayambhu #ShootBegins.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwEntaCxlVE/

Swayambhu means 'that is created by its own accord' or 'that is self-born.'

The creators held a big launching ceremony on the auspicious day of Shravana Shukravaram.

Earlier, the film's creators unveiled the first look of the film in which Nikhil is portrayed as a fierce warrior in the first-look poster. Nikhil is pictured riding a horse while holding a weapon (a spear) in one hand and a shield in the other. He has long hair like a typical combatant. His attire and transformation are simply amazing.

The first-look poster, which depicted Nikhil as a fierce warrior, was met with a resounding reception.

'Swayambhu' will be made on a high budget with Bhuvan and Sreekar of Pixel Studios producing it and Tagore Madhu presenting it.

Samyuktha Menon is the female lead opposite Nikhil in the movie

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikhil is a well-known face of the Telugu film industry. He started out as an assistant director for the film 'Hyderabad Nawabs' in 2006. He played minor roles in various films before being cast in 'Happy Days'.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Nikhil 'Swayambhu' played one of the four leads in the film. His first film as a solo lead was 'Ankit, Pallavi & Friends' in 2008 and later he appeared in films like 'Yuvatha', 'Kalavar King', 'Aalasyam Amrutham', and 'Veedu Theda'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor