Nikita Dutta enjoys cycling along Mumbai’s new coastline, urges better access and cleanliness

Mumbai, Sep 24 Actress Nikita Dutta recently took to Mumbai’s newly developed coastline for a cycling session, praising it as a delight for both runners and cyclists.

She also urged authorities to improve accessibility and maintain cleanliness, making the stretch more enjoyable for everyone. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress shared a video of herself enjoying a cycle ride, showcasing the view of the new coastline. Alongside it, Nikita wrote, “Cycled on the new coast line of the city. It’s a delight for runners and cyclists. Hoping for the convenience of reaching there get better soon! And may we keep it spick and span Thank you for lending me your bike @pedalandtringtring.”

Mumbai’s newly developed coastline features the 7.5 km Coastal Road, including a 5.25 km promenade designed for walking and cycling. The stretch, which runs from Marine Lines to Worli, offers green spaces, seating, and facilities such as restrooms and drinking water accessible via underpasses.

On the professional front, Nikita Dutta recently appeared in the action thriller “Jewel Thief,” which premiered on Netflix. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film featured Dutta in the role of Farah.

Sharing her thoughts on the heist drama, Dutta had revealed her key takeaway. She shared, “I've been part of Sid Anand's world, which I feel is a huge thing because I mean, I feel as an actor, especially as a female actress, I would say. I don't think I've lived the classic Bollywood heroine tag, which, thanks to you and Mamta, I have gotten this opportunity to play the classic Bollywood heroine. And I'm not saying just because you're going to see me dancing. It's just overall to get the heroine feeling. I think I've gotten that from this film. So that's my takeaway from being a part of Sid Anand's world with this film.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor