Nikita Dutta reflects on her childhood shaped by rules and restrictions

Mumbai, May 7 Actress Nikita Dutta opened up about her formative years, sharing that her childhood was marked by a strong sense of discipline, structure, and routine.

Raised in an environment where rules and responsibilities took precedence, she credited this upbringing for instilling values of order and perseverance—traits that continue to influence her personal and professional life. At a recent event, Nikita also shared an interesting revelation about her early ambitions—she once wanted to appear for the UPSC exams and pursue a career in the civil services. Long before she stepped into the world of showbiz, the actress envisioned herself serving the nation as a civil servant, reflecting the disciplined upbringing that shaped her early years.

Speaking about her career journey, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress stated, “I come from an Army family—everyone around me has served in the forces in some capacity. Naturally, growing up in that disciplined environment, I too was inclined towards a structured path. At one point, I even wanted to appear for the UPSC exams and pursue civil services. For someone like me, who has now chosen acting as a profession, the shift feels huge.”

“We grew up with so many rules, routines, and restrictions—everything was about discipline, duty, and order. Choosing a career in the creative arts, where unpredictability is the norm, was a complete departure from what I was used to. But somewhere, I think that grounding has helped me stay focused and resilient in an industry that often feels chaotic,” Dutta added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikita Dutta made her acting debut in 2014 with the romantic drama “Lekar Hum Deewana Dil.” She has appeared in films such as Gold,” “Kabir Singh, “The Big Bull,” and “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.”

Most recently, she featured in the heist action thriller "Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins." Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Kunal Kapoor. It premiered on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

