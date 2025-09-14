Nikita Dutta shares a list of her everyday fun ‘not guilty’ indulgences

Mumbai, Sep 14 Actress Nikita Dutta shared a fun video on social media where she shared a list of her lighthearted everyday indulgences.

From waking up early and obsessing over step counts to enjoying desserts, playing sudoku, and annoying her sister, the Kabir Singh actress called these habits her “not guilty” pleasures. Taking to her Instagram handle, Nikita posted a smiling video of herself where she is seen getting her hairdo done. Alongside it, she simply wrote, “Not guilty Which ones do you love too?.”

The text on the video read, “Unfortunately I do love, waking up early, obsessing over steps, Spending my money on good food sharing 348309 reels daily with the same 4 friends, Showing off about my sudoku speed, replaying a song until I ruin it, annoying my sister, complaining about not having abs, eating desserts, thinking about eating desserts.”

On the work front, Nikita Dutta first came into the limelight as a finalist at the Femina Miss India pageant. She made her Bollywood debut with a supporting role in the romantic drama “Lekar Hum Deewana Dil.” After stepping into films, she shifted to television and marked her presence with the series “Dream Girl.” Her popularity grew further with shows like “Ek Duje Ke Vaaste” and “Haasil.”

Nikita later returned to the big screen with a pivotal role in the sports drama “Gold,” a film inspired by India’s first Olympic gold medal win in hockey. She went on to feature in the Shahid Kapoor’s blockbuster “Kabir Singh.”

She was last seen in the action thriller “Jewel Thief,” which premiered on Netflix and starred her alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the film featured her in the role of Farah.

Revealing her takeaway from the the heist drama, Dutta had said, “I've been part of Sid Anand's world, which I feel is a huge thing because I mean, I feel as an actor, especially as a female actress, I would say. I don't think I've lived the classic Bollywood heroine tag, which, thanks to you and Mamta, I have gotten this opportunity to play the classic Bollywood heroine. And I'm not saying just because you're going to see me dancing. It's just overall to get the heroine feeling. I think I've gotten that from this film. So that's my takeaway from being a part of Sid Anand's world with this film.”

