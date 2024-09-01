Nikita Dutta shares magical experience of watching Sivamani's live performance

Mumbai, Sep 1 Actress Nikita Dutta has shared a glimpse of the performance of the percussionist-- Anandan 'Drums' Sivamani, and has called it 'magical'.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Nikita, who has 1.7 million followers shared a video in which we can see Sivamani giving a mesmerising performance.

The clip is captioned as: "Watched Sivamani live... magical indeed".

The Chennai-based percussionist, Sivamani is a Padma Shri awardee, and plays instruments like-- drums, octoban, darbuka, udukai, ghatam and kanjira.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 33-year-old actress participated in Femina Miss India in 2012. She made her acting debut in 2014 with the romantic comedy 'Lekar Hum Deewana Dil'. The romantic drama film starred Armaan Jain and Deeksha Seth in the lead roles.

She made her television debut in 2015 with 'Dream Girl-Ek Ladki Deewani Si'. She played Lakshmi, an aspiring actress opposite Mohsin Khan. It starred Shraddha Arya, Sudeep Sahir, Kunal Verma and Khalid Siddiqui.

Her career marked a turning point with her role of Suman in 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste' opposite Namik Paul. From 2017 to 2018, she played a lawyer opposite Zayed Khan and Vatsal Sheth in 'Haasil'. The show marked her last TV appearance

Nikita returned to films in 2018 with the sports film 'Gold' opposite Akshay Kumar. She has then been a part of movies like -- 'Lust Stories', 'Kabir Singh', 'Maska', 'The Big Bull', 'Dybbuk', and 'Rocket Gang'.

On the film front, she was last seen as Rishika in action drama film 'Dange' directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil and starred Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhat in lead roles.

Nikita was also seen in web series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ created by Neeraj Pandey. It stars Karan Tacker (as IPS Amit Lodha) in the lead. She plays the character of Tanu Lodha, wife of Amit in the crime thriller series.

She is making her Marathi debut with ‘Gharat Ganpati’. Directed by Navjyot Narendra Bandiwadekar under the production and distribution of Panorama Studios in association with Navigns Studio, the film stars Bhushan Pradhan, Ajinkya Deo, Ashwini Bhave alongside Sanjay Mone, Shubhangi Latkar and Shubhangi Gokhale.

Nikita also has 'Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter', and 'Gul Gule Bakawali' in the kitty.

