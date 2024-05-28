Nikita Dutta wraps up filming for 'Jewel Thief: The Red Sun'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 : Bollywood actor Nikita Dutta has completed filming for his upcoming movie 'Jewel Thief: The Red Sun,' starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

Nikita Dutta, on Tuesday took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from the set, featuring co-stars Kunal Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, along with producer Mamta Anand and the director.

Captioning her post with "It's a wrap," Nikita shared pictures of herself posing with Saif, Kunal Kapoor, and producer Mamta Anand.

One picture showed Nikita sharing a laugh with Saif.

In the picture, Saif can be seen wearing a cap, a brown t-shirt, and black pants, while Nikita can be seen in a black dress.

The actress also posted a group picture of the entire crew celebrating the completion of their movie's shoot.

'Jewel Thief: The Red Sun' is being produced by Siddharth Anand under his banner, Marflix Pictures, alongside producer Mamta Anand, with Robbie Grewal directing.

The storyline will reportedly centre around a gripping battle between Saif Ali Khan's and Jaideep Ahlawat's characters, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

This project marks Robbie Grewal's first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan, although Saif and Siddharth have previously worked together on two films, 'Salaam Namaste' and 'Ta Ra Rum Pum.'

'Jewel Thief- The Red Sun Chapter' is set to be a direct-to-digital release, promising an edge-of-the-seat experience that will be accessible to audiences worldwide.

