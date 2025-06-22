Nikita Rawal reveals a surprising detail about late Air India crash crew member Lamnunthem Singson

Mumbai, June 22 Actress and producer Nikita Rawal has shared a surprising revelation about Lamnunthem Singson, a crew member who tragically died in the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Rawal revealed that Singson had recently auditioned for her upcoming reality show. Expressing her grief, the Garam Masala actress said she was devastated and in shock upon learning of his passing. Nikita stated, “The news of the plane crash has devastated me. So many innocent lives lost for no reason. I am in pain. When I read the details of the crash and the departed souls, I saw Lamnunthem’s name and photo, and I immediately remembered how she had come to audition for my reality show when I was casting.”

“There was so much of a spark and positivity in her eyes, and most importantly, there was a zeal to succeed and do something incredible in life. This just goes to show how unpredictable life is. Just about 15 days back, she was all charged up and pumped up wanting to be a part of a reality show, and today, she is no more. I am shocked and devastated. May this kind of thing never ever happen again in life. My prayers for all the souls who lost their lives in that flight, and may their families get the strength to bear with this horrendous loss.”

Among the 241 people on board Air India Flight AI 171, which met with a tragic crash shortly after takeoff, was 26-year-old Lamnunthem Singson. The young crew member lost her life in the devastating incident that shocked the nation. Her mortal remains were transported from Ahmedabad to Dimapur via an IndiGo flight, where grieving family members, local community leaders, and officials gathered at the airport to receive her with solemn respect.

Also among the cabin crew victims was 21-year-old Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, hailing from Manipur’s Thoubal district and a member of the Meitei community. She too lost her life in the fatal crash.

