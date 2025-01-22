Nikitin Dheer on working with 'Akaal' co-star Gippy Grewal, 'he treated me like a brother'

Mumbai, Jan 22 Nikitin Dheer will next be seen alongside Gippy Grewal in the forthcoming Punjabi film, "Akaal". Bankrolled by Gippy Grewal in association with Ravneet Kaur Grewal, the much-anticipated project is expected to reach the audience on 10th April 2025.

Talking about his character in "Akaal", the actor was quoted saying, "With every film, I take on I try and work on my character with great precision to be able to add more than what one envisions. When I was given the narration I knew it was something that I had to take up and also had my mind working on how could i bring the character to life in the best possible way. I have given my best to the film and tried to bring in a new character to life, something I have not portrayed or attempted earlier. So, I sincerely hope people like it."

Sharing his experience of working with Gippy Grewal, Nikitin Dheer revealed, "It was fun working with Gippy pha ji, he treated me like a brother, and hence the most intense scenes we have literally breezed through. I have Learnt a lot from him as an artist and i hope the bond we share only grows."

When questioned regarding whether working in a different industry comes with its own set of challenges, the actor stated, "Not really, with the ever-growing need for good cinema be it in any language we as actors today travel the length and breadth of not just India but even abroad for work, so the only thing that changes is the language, rest everything stays the same."

Nikitin Dheer also talked about his exciting lineup after "Akaal" and "Housefull 5", "I have a few interesting projects coming up.. I am really looking forward to them. Rather superstitious to make any announcements just yet. I just sincerely hope and pray that good work comes my way and i do justice to all of it. keeping showering your love and blessings."

