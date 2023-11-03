Nikkhil Advani shares why 'Chandni Chowk to China' bombed at box office

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : Ace director, producer, and screenwriter Nikkhil Advani has completed 20 glorious years in the entertainment industry.

Sharing details about his journey in Bollywood, Nikkhil told ANI, "Actually I am celebrating 30 years in this industry. First ten years, I worked as an associate director with film directors, Saeed Mirza and Sudhir Mishra. Then I worked with Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra. I want to give credit to Yash Johar for helping me in this journey."

"Directing and producing is a work of like right brain and left brain. My left brain talking about directing and my right brain always talking about producing."

Talking about the difference OTT made in theatres Advani said, "Just as there is the pressure at the box office, what will be the number on Friday, on Saturday, or will the picture continue to rock the box office on Monday or not, people think that it does not happen on OTT but there the pressure spreads. It gets shared because OTT is not only a director medium. The platform has decided how this subject should be. Definitely, it's slumped because people now think that they would get this much on OTT. But, while South and North competition is just something we highlight on social media"

Talking about his upcoming projects Advani said, "I am making a film 'Vedaa' with John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh and Abhishek Banerjee, it will be released next year. I am starting with 'Freedom at Midnight,' a book by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. Making a film on that is a dream."

Talking about the importance of award shows, Advani said, "When we make films or shows, it is limited to three people right on the top. Award shows are important for the people who are behind the scenes, they have worked for the hundred or two hundred days till the movie is made."

Nikkhil Advani co-founded the entertainment company Emmay Entertainment with his sister, Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani.

He began working as an assistant to art-house film filmmakers such as Saeed Mirza, Kundan Shah, and Sudhir Mishra. Following that, he worked for Dharma Productions, the late Yash Johar, father of Karan Johar, and Yash Raj Films.

He worked as an assistant director for Karan Johar's first two films, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Advani made his directorial debut with a romantic comedy-drama Kal Ho Naa Ho. Advani also directed the action comedy film Chandni Chowk to China.

He is all set to come up with a film 'Vedaa' which stars John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, and Abhishek Banerjee and will be released next year. He is also about to make a movie on the book 'Freedom at Midnight.'

