Nikkhil Advani to come up with new show 'Freedom At Midnight'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani is currently working on a new series titled 'Freedom At Midnight' (FAM).

On Tuesday, Nikkhil took to Instagram and shared that he has started filming the show.

"'A work of scholarship, of investigation, research and of significance' - The New York Times...Freedom At Midnight by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins...Sacrifice of many. Ambition of one. Shoot Begins," he captioned the post.

The series is adapted from the eponymous non-fiction book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins.

'Freedom At Midnight' will be out on Sony LIV. The details regarding the cast have not been disclosed yet.

Nikkhil was previously attached as a creator and producer on 'Rocket Boys', which tells the story of the life and times of physicists Dr. Vikram Sarabhai (played by Ishwak Singh) and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha (played by Jim Sarbh), and their creation of India's space and nuclear programs.

