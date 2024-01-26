Nikki Sharma recalls her school memories of R-Day celebrations

Mumbai, Jan 26 Actress Nikki Sharma -- who is essaying the role of 'Shakti' in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti' -- shared that she loves singing the National Anthem during the flag hoisting on the Republic Day, and opened up on her childhood memories of the celebrations.

"Republic Days are very special for every citizen of our country, and I am one of them since I have a faith of patriotism in me. The feeling of pride and love for the country is always there, but it stimulates during these days. Mostly, this year, we would be on the sets and hoist the flag there," Nikki said.

"I love singing our National Anthem during the hoisting of the flag and always get goosebumps while listening to it. It reminds me of our freedom fighters, who fought for our country, and we owe it to them that our constitution came into force after we got our freedom."

Recalling the memories from her childhood days, the actress added: "The best memories are of when we were in school, and we celebrated with all our friends and teachers which included singing, dancing, and skits. I was always very active in these cultural activities."

Produced by Studio LSD Productions, the show stars Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki as Shakti.

It airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor