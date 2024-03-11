Nikki Sharma took two days for challenging 'ShivShakti' shoot with cement

Mumbai, March 11 Actress Nikki Sharma, who has shot a challenging sequence with cement for the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti', shared how the whole scene took two full days to shoot, resulting in a physically intense experience.

The story revolves around Shiv and Shakti, played by Arjun Bijlani and Nikki, navigating their life through the challenges thrown at them.

In the recent episodes, Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) attempted to harm Shiv's son Kartik (Aan Tiwari) once again with her devious plan. Shakti came to his rescue in time. As Kartik finds himself in a dangerous situation chasing a ball into a construction site, he ends up in a pit full of wet cement.

To ensure that Kartik doesn't get hurt, Shakti bravely jumps in to shield him, ending up covered in sludge.

Talking about the same, Nikki said: "Shooting with cement was very tough. The forceful impact of the liquid falling on my back in bulk was testing my endurance. The whole scene took two full days to shoot, resulting in a physically demanding experience."

"Nevertheless, despite the challenges, Arjun and our director's unwavering encouragement kept me motivated, enabling me to deliver my best performance," she added.

The show airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor