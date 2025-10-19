Nikki Tamboli & Arbaz Patel Celebrate Their Second Diwali Together After His ‘Rise and Fall’ Success

This Diwali is extra special for television stars Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel, as they ring in the festival with double celebrations commemorating Arbaz’s stellar journey on the reality show Rise and Fall and enjoying their second Diwali together as a couple.

Arbaz, who won hearts with his charm and strategy on the show, is being celebrated not just for his success but also for the love and warmth he shares with Nikki. This year, the actress revealed she had been eagerly waiting for him to come home and celebrate Diwali together.

Nikki’sPlayfulConfession

Speaking about the festival, Nikki Tamboli shared her excitement with a hint of mischief:

“This year, I was waiting for Arbaz to come home and celebrate Diwali with me. I’m his pataka, and he is my phuljadi! Celebrating his success and our second Diwali together makes it all the more special.”

Her words perfectly capture the playful and affectionate bond the couple shares, showing that love, laughter, and festive joy are always at the heart of their celebrations.

ArbazonSuccess&Togetherness

Reflecting on the journey, Arbaz Patel said:

“Rise and Fall has been an incredible experience, and the support from fans has been amazing. Celebrating Diwali with Nikki for the second time feels wonderful—it’s a reminder of how far we’ve come together.”

AFestivalofLove, Light&Laughter

The couple plans an intimate celebration with family and close friends, featuring traditional rituals, sweets, and festive décor. Their playful banter, affectionate moments, and stylish looks promise fans plenty of glimpses to enjoy on social media.

Diwali, symbolizing light, love, and new beginnings, is the perfect backdrop for Nikki and Arbaz’s second festive celebration together—a mix of romance, fun, and heartfelt moments.