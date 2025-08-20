Nimisha Sajayan to play female lead in Ashok Selvan's next; Film goes on floors with pooja

Chennai, Aug 20 Actress Nimisha Sajayan will play the female lead opposite actor Ashok Selvan in his next film, which went on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony here on Wednesday.

The film, which is to be directed by debut director Manikandan Anandan, is being jointly produced by two of Tamil cinema's well known production houses. The film is being made by Million Dollar Studios, which only recently delivered this year's biggest Tamil superhit 'Tourist Family', and Vels Film International, which is also currently producing Dhanush's upcoming film D54 and Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2.

A number of celebrities including actor, director Sasikumar and director Saravanan, attended the pooja ceremony that was also attended by the entire cast and crew of the film.

The film, which has been titled yet, is being referred to tentatively as #ProductionNumber6 as this is the sixth film being produced by Million Dollar Studios.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film will be a proper commercial entertainer that will look to appeal to all sections of the audience. They also inform that the makers intend to complete the shooting of the film in one stretch in Chennai and its surrounding areas.

Apart from the lead actors of the film, the other members of the film's cast haven't been announced yet. On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Pushpa Raj Santhosh and editing by Bharath Vikraman.

Music for the film is by well known music director Dhibu Ninan Thomas, who too took to his social media pages to share pictures of the film's inaugural function.

He wrote, "New journey. New vibes. Same passion. Presenting my next feature film with @MillionOffl’s @yuvraj_ganesan #ProductionNo6 in association with @VelsFilmIntl @dr.isharik.ganesh @kushmithaganesh. Starring @ashokselvan & @nimisha_sajayan. Directed by @cbmanikandan. Looking forward to create something memorable with this amazing team."

