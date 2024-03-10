Nimrat Kaur enjoys sunny Sunday with ‘aloo puri’ and ‘tapri ki chai’

Mumbai, March 10 Actress Nimrat Kaur, who is currently enjoying herself holidaying at the hill station Patnitop, shared a glimpse of her breakfast.

Taking to Instagram stories, Nimrat posted a string of pictures and videos from her travel in Patnitop located, between Ramban Town and Udhampur city in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The actress shared a picture of her plate, which had “aloo puri” and in the background had the scenic beauty of the mountains.

Nimrat captioned: “Jai Mata Di let’s do this!!”

The actress seems to be on a road journey as she also shared a clip of the journey. She also made a pit stop at a local tea shop.

Nimrat was seen having a conversation with the tea-seller. She asked him how long he was selling tea, to which he said “50 years".

The actress then shared a glimpse of her “garma garm chai” and even posed for a picture with the tea-seller.

Nimrat added the geo tag: “Chul wali chai.”

On the work front, the actress was last seen on screen in 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video', directed by Mikhil Musale.

