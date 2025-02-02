Nimrat Kaur feels ‘getting out of bed on Sunday is overrated’

Mumbai, Feb 2 Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur embraced the cozy vibes of a Sunday morning by sharing images of herself enjoying breakfast in bed.

The actress, known for her presence on social media, posted a couple of her pictures with a fun caption, “Because getting out of bed on a Sunday is overrated!!” In the images, the 'Airlift' actress looked relaxed and content, indulging in her favourite breakfast treats while lounging in the comfort of her bed. In one of the videos, Kaur is seen enjoying the breakfast while making a goofy face. In her previous post, the actress posted a reel and wrote, “Just a little sneak peak into what actually went on behind the Rang(een) scenes.”

On January 23, the 'Dasvi' actress paid an emotional tribute to her father, Major Bhupender Singh, on his 31st death anniversary.

Commemorating his birth anniversary, Nimrat and her family inaugurated a memorial for her father and twelve soldiers who also lost their lives in service to the nation in 2024. For the caption, she wrote, "Today marks 31 years since Papa left us serving the nation on the line of duty unto his last breath. The young girl in me hasn’t quite ever been able to process his brutal loss. The grown-up daughter, however, beams with pride, having witnessed the immortalization of a dream we had as a family after a 3-decade long wait on his birth anniversary last year. We inaugurated a Shaheed Smaarak, named after him, honoring 12 other brave hearts alongside who lost their lives in the line of duty hailing from the same area as Mohanpura village, Papa’s birthplace.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nimrat was most recently seen in Akshay Kumar's “Sky Force,” which was released on January 24. The action drama, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, centered around India's first airstrike, the Sargodha airbase attack of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.

The film stars featured Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan.

