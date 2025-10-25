Nimrat Kaur pays tribute to father Major Bhupender Singh on 73rd birth anniversary in Kashmir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : Actress Nimrat Kaur paid an emotional tribute to her late father, Major Bhupender Singh, on his 73rd birth anniversary.

The 'Airlift' actress on Saturday took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her visit to his memorial in Kashmir, the place where he was martyred in 1994.

Along with the pictures, Nimrat also penned a heartfelt note sharing how the experience of visiting the memorial felt "beyond words."

In her note, she wrote, "A year ago today, on Papa's birth anniversary, his life's journey was immortalised at his birthplace, Mohanpura, Rajasthan by the Indian Army in recognition of his service to the nation. What we didn't know then was that within a year, we would witness a further cementing of that dream on the soil where he was martyred.

"Mamma and I had the honour of visiting both his memorial in Beacon in Srinagar Cantonment and the first glimpse of the Kashmir valley after Banihal Tunnel, dedicated to him called Titanic View Point on NH 44, where Papa last served as an officer and where we spent our last days together as a family," a part of her post read.

Sharing her emotions further, the actress remembered her father's war cry and his lifelong dedication to service. "Papa's sacrifice left behind a lifelong legacy of goodwill for our family. A slogan he lived and died by comes to mind, Agrani Ajay a true Bengal Sapper's war cry. Happy birthday, Papa..." she wrote.

Major Bhupender Singh was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra for his bravery after he sacrificed his life while resisting militants in Kashmir on January 23, 1994. His legacy continues to inspire his family and the nation.

