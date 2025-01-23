Nimrat Kaur pays tribute to father Major Bhupender Singh on his 31st death anniversary

Mumbai, Jan 23 Nimrat Kaur recently paid tribute to her late father, Major Bhupender Singh SC, on his 31st death anniversary. Commemorating his birth anniversary, Nimrat Kaur and her family inaugurated a memorial for her father and twelve soldiers who also lost their lives in service to the nation in 2024.

Recently, Nimrat Kaur took to her IG and penned a heartfelt post, remembering her father. She wrote, "Today marks 31 years since Papa left us serving the nation on the line of duty unto his last breath. The young girl in me hasn’t quite ever been able to process his brutal loss. The grown-up daughter, however, beams with pride, having witnessed the immortalization of a dream we had as a family after a 3-decade long wait on his birth anniversary last year. We inaugurated a Shaheed Smaarak, named after him, honoring 12 other brave hearts alongside who lost their lives in the line of duty hailing from the same area as Mohanpura village, Papa’s birthplace."

Reflecting on her father's inspiring journey, she further penned, "May this memorial stand tall as a reminder and an inspiration for generations to come about the possibilities of life for a young boy who farmed by the day and walked for miles to attend school in the night, graduated from Jodhpur university on scholarship while being the hockey team captain passed out of the IMA and went on to being a shining example of a true soldier. Remembering and celebrating my brave, handsome, one in a billion father today, for all that he stood for - in life and in martyrdom. Satnaam wahe guru."

Nimrat Kaur's latest Insta post also features a collection of photos from her visit to the memorial.

For the unversed, Major Bhupender Singh SC was kidnapped on 17th January and assassinated by terrorists on 23rd January 1994. He was posthumously honored with the prestigious Shaurya Chakra at Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 13.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nimrat Kaur will next star in Akshay Kumar's "Sky Force".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor