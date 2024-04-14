Nimrat Kaur sets Instagram on fire with throwback bikini photos: 'Mentally here kinda mood'

Mumbai, April 14 Nimrat Kaur, who was last seen in 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video', on Sunday treated fans to hot pictures of herself in a bikini, taking a dip in the pool.

The actress is an ardent social media user and is often seen sharing updates of her personal and professional life on Instagram.

On the weekend, she took to Instagram and shared a string of throwback pictures, showcasing herself amid breathtaking views of snow-clad pine trees and houses.

The pictures show Nimrat wearing a red bikini while taking a refreshing dip in the pool.

The post is captioned: “Mentally here kinda mood… #sundaydreaming #winterwonderland #throwback #piscesgirl #nofilter.”

However, Nimrat did not disclose the location of the pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she next has 'Section 84' in the pipeline.

She last appeared in the mystery thriller web series 'School of Lies'.

