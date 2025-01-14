Nimrat Kaur surrounds herself with 'most beautiful company’ this Lohri

Mumbai, Jan 14 Nimrat Kaur is presently busy shooting in Rajasthan for her upcoming project. The actress celebrated Lohri with the cast of her forthcoming drama and even dropped sneak peeks of the festivities on her official IG.

The 'Airlift' actress looked stunning in a long black dress, paired with a matching jacket. Her latest Instagram post also included the caption, “Lohri, us, the best food and regal views!! There was sarson da saag, revaris and gajjak…and only love, laughter with the most beautiful company on this unforgettable full moon night.” She also tagged Sunny Kaushal in the post, adding, “You were missed while you worked!!”

Nimrit Kaur was accompanied by Kabir Bedi, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Mukesh Rishi, Raima Sen, Sandeepa Dhar, and Ashish Verma during the Lohri celebration. Although Sunny Kaushal is also part of the cast, he was not a part of the celebrations.

Along with Nimrat Kaur, actor Kabir Bedi also dropped a couple of pictures on his social media handle. Expressing gratitude for a memorable evening, the veteran actor penned the caption, "Celebrating Lohri in Rajasthan with the brilliant cast of a new film project. Hero Sunny Kaushal was shooting but most of us are in this selfie: Nimrat Kaur, Raima Sen, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sandeepa Dhar, Ashish Verma, Mukesh Rishi, and my lovely wife Parveen Dusanj, all under a wonderful full moon and delicious winter dishes at a dinner organised by Nimrat at Laxmi Nivas Palace in Bikaner."

Aside from this, Nimrat Kaur is also waiting for the release of her forthcoming movie "Sky Force". With Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film will also see Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan in primary roles. Made under the direction of Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, "Sky Force" will be released in the cinema halls on 24th January this year.

In addition to this, Nimrat Kaur's lineup also includes Ribhu Dasgupta's "Section 84". She will be seen sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Diana Penty, and Abhishek Banerjee in her next.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor