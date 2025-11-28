Nimrat Kaur talks about finding empowerment through her role in ‘The Family Man Season 3’

Mumbai, Nov 28 Actress Nimrat Kaur opened up about the empowering experience of portraying a strong female character in "The Family Man Season 3."

She reflected on navigating a male-dominated writer’s room and bringing depth to her role. Speaking about the intriguing dynamic of playing such a role, Nimrat shared, “I think it's fascinating that the writer's room is all men. We are meeting a woman in a man's world who's running a show like a man and is written by men. You know, I find that fascinating and it is so empowering to take that position and then fly with it and then look at your own self.”

“And many times, I used to actually think about my own self and I used to be like you know it would be kind of cool to be this self-assured about so many situations which otherwise I would just you know be under a quilt about.”

The ‘Airlift’ actress also reflected on the contrast between her character’s confidence and her own personal life. Kaur highlighted how her profession allows her a sense of freedom and empowerment.

“It is so interesting that what I'm trying to sell as an idea or as a character on screen, I'm not sure if I can pull it off in real life. I really don't know if I have it in me with my conditioning, my upbringing, all of that. This is the freedom of being an actor,” mentioned Nimrat.

Nimrat Kaur played the role of antagonist Meera in the “The Family Man Season 3.” Directed by Raj & DK, the show featured Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Jaideep Ahlawat. The third season of The Family Man premiered on Prime Video on November 21, 2025.

Speaking about the show, Manoj Bajpayee had earlier described his return as a “true homecoming.” In a statement, he shared, “For the past four years, fans have hounded me with the question, ‘Kab aa raha hai Srikant Tiwari?’ And we finally have the answer with a new season that’s not only bigger, bolder, and more exciting but also raises the stakes higher than ever for Srikant, as he finds himself cornered with no respite in sight.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor