Nimrat Kaur Treats Her Househelp and Their Kids to a Theatre Watch of Sky Force

Nimrat Kaur is currently basking in the tremendous success of her latest release, Sky Force. As the film continues its successful theatrical run, the actress took a heartfelt step by treating her househelp and their kids to a special screening of the film. She documented the experience with adorable photos, capturing them enjoying the movie together.

This thoughtful outing was Nimrat’s way of expressing gratitude to her dedicated staff, who have been with her for nearly 10–15 years. Through this simple yet meaningful gesture, she not only brought joy to the children but also strengthened the bond she shares with her team.

Meanwhile, Sky Force, which hit theatres on January 24, continues to pull audiences to cinemas. The film has achieved a major milestone, collecting ₹153 crores at the worldwide box office.

Alongside Nimrat Kaur, Sky Force stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan in key roles. Known for making impactful choices in films, Nimrat once again delivered a stellar performance. She played the role of Akshay Kumar’s wife, seamlessly portraying both courage and vulnerability. Her nuanced performance resonated deeply with audiences, further cementing her versatility as an actress.

Following the success of Sky Force, Nimrat is now gearing up for Section 84, where she will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty. With her commitment to delivering rich and layered performances, she is set to leave audiences impressed yet again with her upcoming projects.