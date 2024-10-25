Nimrat Kaur unveils her father Major Bhupendra Singh's statue in Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) [India], October 25 : On the 72nd birth anniversary of Major Bhupender Singh, his daughter and actor Nimrat Kaur attended the unveiling ceremony of his statue in Sri Ganganagar.

Talking about this special moment Nimrat expressed, "I would like the coming generation to be inspired by someone like him who was self-made, rose literally from nothing to glory. He was a decorated officer, he was somebody who studied on scholarships, he used to go farming in the morning and study in night school which he would walk to for almost like two miles in the night."

She added, "So I would like the society and youngsters and the coming generation to remember him for all of that, so the purpose of creating this memorial is that and we're very grateful that is coming together on his 72nd birth anniversary which is on the 25th of October, so this is just the most wonderful thing for us as a family."

https://x.com/nimratofficial/status/1849718587373613470?s=46

Nimrat also shared pictures from the inauguration on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Today, on my father's 72nd Birth Anniversary, a long-term dream for our family came true by inaugurating a war memorial created dedicated to him and 12 other gallant martyrs all hailing from Papa's hometown Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. May the supreme sacrifice of all these soldiers be remembered forever and inspire generations to come. My deepest gratitude to our army family in tandem with the civil administration and authorities for making this dream come true for our family. Jai Hind," she captioned the post.

Major Singh was abducted by state enemies on January 17, 1994, and tragically martyred on January 23, 1994.

For his outstanding bravery, he was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra on March 13, 1994, a date that coincidentally falls on Nimrat Kaur's birthday.

