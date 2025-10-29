Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gears up for her OTT debut with mystery series

Mumbai, Oct 29 Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who made her big screen debut with Shaunki Sardar, starring Guru Randhawa, is now gearing up to explore the OTT space with a Hindi web series.

A source close to the development told IANS: “Nimrit has been quite selective about her next move after her Punjabi debut, and she was keen on doing something fresh in the digital space. The project she is currently shooting for is a strong, performance-oriented web series that will allow her to display her versatility.”

According to industry sources, the actress has already begun shooting for the project last month in Mumbai, which is currently underway. While details about the series and her role are being kept under wraps, it is said to be a character-driven drama that will showcase a new side of Nimrit as a performer. The show is a real life drama with an element of mystery in its genre.

The source added: “The makers are maintaining secrecy around the concept for now, but this one is expected to mark her impressive entry into the OTT world.”

Talking about ‘Shaunki Sardar” starring Nimrit and Guru Randhawa, the film also stars Babbu Maan and Guggu Gill.

Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, 'Shaunki Sardar' is produced by Ishaan Kapoor, Shah Jandiali, and Dharminder Bataouli. The film arrived in cinemas on May 16, 2025.

The film followed the story of three men, who are bound by passion for fine dressing, adventure, and an unshakable moral code. Shamsher becomes a dreaded encounter specialist, while Karan, known for his fiery temper, never backs down from a fight. When Jagir returns from jail, he finds his proteges have grown into his equals, and as they navigate their entangled past.

Nimrit was recently seen in a music video “Bepanaah” alongside actor Tiger Shroff earlier this year.

The vibrant track is written and composed by Avitesh Shrivastava, son of the late music maestro Aadesh Shrivastava. The song marked Tiger’s first on-screen collaboration with Nimrit Kaur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor