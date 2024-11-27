Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Guru Randhawa wrap up first schedule of ‘Shaunki Sardar’

Mumbai, Nov 27 Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has completed the first schedule of her debut film “Shaunki Sardar” with singer-actor Guru Randhawa and the two are now gearing up for the next leg in Melbourne.

Nimrit, who is already winning hearts with her role preparation and screen presence, shared her excitement about the upcoming Melbourne schedule. She expressed her eagerness to explore the new journey this film represents.

She said: “‘Shaunki Sardar’ has been a dream project for me, and working with such an amazing team has been inspiring. Guru and I have had a fantastic time shooting, and I’m thrilled about the next schedule in Melbourne. It’s a beautiful city, and I can’t wait to bring more of this character to life in such an incredible location.”

“This journey has been all about learning, growing, and giving my best to a story that’s so close to my heart,” added Nimrit.

“Shaunki Sardar” is set to release next year with fans eagerly awaiting Nimrit’s debut on the big screen alongside Guru Randhawa. The film showcases a heartfelt story of love, loyalty, and cultural pride. The film is produced by Guru's banner 751 films and directed by Dheeraj Rattan.

Nimrit started her career with modelling, and in 2018, she was crowned Femina Miss Manipur. She then featured in a music video titled 'Masstaani' by B Praak, which helped her step into the world of showbiz.

In 2019, she began her work in the popular daily soap 'Choti Sarrdaarni, which helped her gain the spotlight.

The actress was later seen in the 16th edition of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss', hosted by Salman Khan, where she was placed in the sixth position.

She was then seen in the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” season 14. The show was won by actor Karanveer Mehra, who is currently seen in the show “Bigg Boss 18” hosted by Salman Khan.

