Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on her transformation: It's more than just number on the scale

Mumbai, July 16 Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who has reduced her body fat from 33 per cent to 15 per cent, shared that many people focus on the number of kilos lost. However, she realised it's more than just the number on the scale; it's also about feeling stronger.

Nimrit emphasised that the real focus should be on reducing fat percentage and gaining muscle.

"Many of us focus too much on the number of kilos lost. I realised it's more than just the number on the scale; it's about feeling healthier and stronger. This transformation has been about internal changes, and I believe that energy is now radiating outward," she added.

The actress shared that she has "undergone significant internal changes, making this an incredibly empowering experience."

Nimrit’s transformation is particularly significant given her past struggles with body image and bullying.

She previously talked about facing considerable trauma from being bullied for her weight in her early days.

The 29-year-old actress talked about how she has not stuck to a strict diet.

"Since leaving the Bigg Boss house, I haven't stuck to a strict diet. Currently, I consume carbs in a very controlled way, focusing on a high-protein, low-carb diet. I also try to have dinner early and avoid eating anything afterwards." she said.

Earlier this month, Nimrit opened up about battling depression, which she attributed to long working hours during the shooting of the TV show 'Choti Sarrdaarni', along with having no personal life and experiencing loneliness.

Talking about her career, Nimrit started with modelling and was first featured in a music video titled 'Masstaani' by B Praak. She then began her work in the popular daily soap 'Choti Sarrdaarni’ in 2019.

The actress was later seen in the 16th edition of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

She will soon be a part of the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14', hosted by Rohit Shetty.

