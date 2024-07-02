Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia opens up on burnout, anxiety and depression due to working hours

Mumbai, July 2 Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who has previously opened up about battling depression, has now shared that her struggle was due to long working hours during the shooting of the TV show 'Choti Sarrdaarni', along with having no personal life and experiencing loneliness.

Recalling her journey, she shared her emotional experience, saying, "Battling depression has been a significant challenge in my life. I was diagnosed with burnout, anxiety, and depression due to long working hours during the shooting of 'Choti Sarrdaarni', along with having no personal life and experiencing loneliness."

Nimrit, who is a part of the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' hosted by Rohit Shetty, said that she never dealt with depression during her college days.

"After my diagnosis, I continued working despite taking a 40-day break and started on antidepressants. A year later, I switched to homoeopathy. About a month before entering 'Bigg Boss' season 16, I stopped taking medication to wean off them," she shared.

Nimrit shared that finding work was never difficult for her.

"I never struggled to find work; in fact, I was at the peak of my television career. While the world might not see me as a winner, my biggest personal victory was recovering mentally and physically from the changes my body experienced over the year."

Nimrit started her career with modelling, and in 2018, she was crowned Femina Miss Manipur. She then featured in a music video titled 'Masstaani' by B Praak, which helped her step into the world of showbiz.

In 2019, she began her work in the popular daily soap 'Choti Sarrdaarni, which helped her gain the spotlight.

The actress was later seen in the 16th edition of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss', hosted by Salman Khan, where she was placed in the sixth position.

