Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reflects on her bond with Rohit Shetty

Mumbai, Sep 3 Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is known for ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’, has heaped praise on superstar director Rohit Shetty.

Rohit, who is known for his larger-than-life personality and inspiring leadership, has made a lasting impression on the actress during her journey on the show.

Talking about her experience working with Rohit Shetty, Nimrit said, “Rohit sir is hands down the best mentor ever. There is so much I have learned just by watching him handle different situations and his way around the set. From the beginning, I was always eager to show him my potential. Early on in the show, he praised my performance, but I felt like I had more to prove”.

The actress further mentioned that during a particular stunt, which she didn’t even win, she felt like she finally earned her place in his eyes.

“The odds were not in my favour, but Rohit Sir recognised my determination and my will to keep going. He was genuinely happy and proud of me, which meant the world to me. He told me, ‘In life, we win some and we lose some. Honesty and intent are all that matters’. That moment is something I will never forget. It’s a memory that will be etched in my heart forever”, she added.

Nimrit’s heartfelt words about her connection with Rohit Shetty reflect the deep respect and admiration she has for him. Her journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi has been filled with challenges and triumphs, but the mentorship and guidance from Rohit Shetty have left a lasting impact on her.

Meanwhile, Rohit is gearing up for his upcoming release, ‘Singham Again’ which is set to release on November 1. The film marks the 3rd part in the ‘Singham’ franchise, and is a part of the Rohit Shetty cop universe.

