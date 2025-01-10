Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Reunites With Khatron Ke Khiladi Co-Contestant and Bestie, Krishna Shroff, the Duo Take the Ultimate Girls Trip to Thailand

Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, fresh off her exhilarating journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi, recently took a well-deserved vacation with her best friend Krishna Shroff to the picturesque island of Phuket. The duo reunited in the tropical paradise to ring in the start of 2025, creating memories that showcased their strong and enduring friendship.

The trip was a perfect blend of relaxation and exploration as Nimrit and Krishna enjoyed Phuket’s stunning beaches, serene landscapes, and vibrant culture. Social media posts captured their radiant smiles as they indulged in local cuisine, basked in the warm sun, and soaked in the beauty of exotic locations. The two even marked their friendship with tattoos of a palm tree as shared on their social media. These girls are totally proving it that despite on screen competition during their Khatron Ke Khiladi, they continue to have each other’s backs !