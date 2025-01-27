Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Set to Bollywood Debut with Kapil Sharma in Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karoon 2?

After having been in the News for her big screen debut with her punjabi film, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is now believed to be stepping into Bollywood with the much-awaited sequel to Kapil Sharma’s blockbuster comedy Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karoon 2. Known for her immense popularity amongst television fans, her fans have long awaited Nimrit to make her Bollywood debut.

Well, a source from the industry says about this development, "There have been discussions about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia joining the cast of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. While nothing has been finalized yet, her name has certainly come up as a strong contender. Given her popularity and charm, she would be a great addition to the film’s ensemble cast." If this is true then Nimrit may join the much awaited sequel, which promises to be a laughter-filled ride with an ensemble cast. Fans are thrilled at the prospect of seeing Nimrit in a new avatar, especially in a genre like comedy.

The film Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon was Kapil Sharma's debut film which was loved by the masses. With its light-hearted humor, catchy music, and entertaining performances, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon became a family favorite.