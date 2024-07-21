Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shares her thrilling experience in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is known for her role in the drama series 'Choti Sarrdaarni,' is set to showcase her adventurous side in the 14th season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.'

The popular reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, will feature Nimrit taking on a variety of intense and challenging stunts.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Nimrit opened up about her journey on the show, describing it as both scary and exciting.

"If I talk about my journey and the experience of this show, it has been really 'Khatarnaak.' I think it has been one of the best experiences of my life. When you watch this show, you will understand why I am saying this," she said.

Speaking about her fears, Nimrit shared, "Before leaving, I had told everyone that I have had a lot of phobia of heights since childhood. Secondly, when I was younger, I remember one of my swimming instructors pushing me with a diving board because I was not ready to dive. And that has always been there in my mind. So even in water, it's not something that I enjoy being in too much. And especially in deep water, I'm not very comfortable. But I have to say this: invariably, you don't get to stunt every element. But I think one or two more people in this season have actually got a chance to experience every element."

The former Femina Miss Manipur also expressed how the show helped her confront and overcome her fears. "Whether it is underwater, water, shock, height, creepy crawlies, or animals,. I think I have experienced all kinds of stunts. Because of this, I got a chance to face fear. But overcoming it is a different thing. And I think through this show I was fortunate enough to do all kinds of stunts. So whatever my fears were, I was able to overcome them, not just by experiencing," she said.

The 14th season was shot in Romania. It will be out on Colors from July 27.

