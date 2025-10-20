Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Sometimes being able to show up is all that matters really

New Delhi, Oct 20 Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia says that amidst work pressures, spending time with family remains her priority this Diwali.

“I’m actually a little caught up between my shooting schedule. Nevertheless, I will travel home on the 20th itself. It’s not the most relaxed time for me, but as they say, work is worship. I’m happy I get to be with my parents nevertheless,” Nimrit told IANS, while discussing plans for Diwali.

She added: “Sometimes being able to show up is all that matters really. We will be doing our yearly ritual of visiting the gurudwara & take waheguruji’s blessings. May love and light always guide us.”

The actress said that she doesn’t intend on indulging this time around.

“Maybe a mithai or two at the most. After my brief two day break, I shall be back on set. Regardless though, consistency is the only key. Fitness in our industry needs to be a lifestyle, given our professional demands. I always try to keep a balance. My work is often motivated enough,” said the actress.

Nimrit was seen in a music video “Bepanaah” alongside actor Tiger Shroff earlier this year.

The vibrant track is written and composed by Avitesh Shrivastava, son of the late music maestro Aadesh Shrivastava. The song marked Tiger’s first on-screen collaboration with Nimrit Kaur.

On the film front, Nimrit was seen in ‘Shaunki Sardar” starring Guru Randhawa. The film also stars Babbu Maan and Guggu Gill. Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, 'Shaunki Sardar' is produced by Ishaan Kapoor, Shah Jandiali, and Dharminder Bataouli. The film arrived in cinemas on May 16, 2025.

The film followed the story of three men, who are bound by passion for fine dressing, adventure, and an unshakable moral code. Shamsher becomes a dreaded encounter specialist, while Karan, known for his fiery temper, never backs down from a fight. When Jagir returns from jail, he finds his proteges have grown into his equals, and as they navigate their entangled past.

