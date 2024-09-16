Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Make her Film Debut in 'Shaunki Sardar' Opposite Guru Randhawa

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is all set to make her grand Punjabi film debut in 'Shaunki Sardar' opposite none other than Punjabi sensation Guru Randhawa. The film, produced under Guru Randhawa’s own banner 751 Films and directed by Dheeraj Kedar Nath, promises to be a heartwarming and entertaining treat for the fans.

Speaking about her debut, Nimrit expressed her enthusiasm for stepping into the world of Punjabi cinema, saying, “It’s an absolute honor to make my debut in a Punjabi film, especially alongside Guru Randhawa, who is such an icon in the industry. ‘Shaunki Sardar’ is a beautiful story that celebrates the rich culture and spirit of Punjab, and I couldn’t have asked for a better project to begin this journey. I’m incredibly excited for my fans to see me in this new avatar!” Currently, the shooting of 'Shaunki Sardar' is underway, and the buzz around the film is growing with each passing day.