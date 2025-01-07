Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s debut film ‘Shaunki Sardar’ to release in May 16, 2025

Mumbai, Jan 7 Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s debut Punjabi film “Shaunki Sardar” with Guru Randhawa and Babbu Maan is all set to release on May 16, 2025 and the actress is over-the-moon with the news.

Expressing her excitement, Nimrit said,"This is an incredibly special moment for me as I announce the release date of my debut film, Shaunki Sardar. The film is releasing on 16th May 2025, and I couldn’t be happier to share this news with all of you.”

“Shaunki Sardar” is directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan and the film promises a powerful narrative celebrating Punjab’s culture, values, and spirit.

For the actress, “Shaunki Sardar” has been a learning curve.

“Working on this project has been a journey of learning, growth, and immense gratitude. Sharing the screen with icons like Guru Randhawa and Babbu Maan has been surreal—both of them brought so much energy and inspiration to the set,” said Nimrit, who gained the spotlight with the show “Choti Sarrdaarni”.

Nimrit then revealed as to why the film is even more meaningful to her.

“What makes Shaunki Sardar even more meaningful to me is how deeply it resonates with Punjabi culture and traditions. It's a story that is close to my heart and one that I believe audiences will connect with on a profound level. I can’t wait for you all to experience this labor of love in theatres. Mark your calendars, and I hope to see you there!"

Talking about the actress, Nimrit started her career with modelling, and in 2018, she was crowned Femina Miss Manipur. She then featured in a music video titled 'Masstaani' by B Praak, which helped her step into the world of showbiz.

In 2019, she began her work in the popular daily soap 'Choti Sarrdaarni, which helped her gain the spotlight.

The actress was later seen in the 16th edition of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss', hosted by Salman Khan, where she was placed in the sixth position.

She was then seen in the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” season 14. The show was won by actor Karanveer Mehra, who is currently seen in the show “Bigg Boss 18” hosted by Salman Khan.

