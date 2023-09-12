Nina Dobrev sends her boyfriend Shaun White belated birthday wish

Washington [US], September 12 : Canadian actor Nina Dobrev wished her boyfriend and former professional snowboarder and skateboarder Shaun White on his 37th birthday, People reported.

The 'Vampire Diaries' actor released a video montage of White's birthday celebration.

The entertaining video, set to Robin Schulz's 'Sugar,' included party games, dancing, and a boating expedition.

The five-time Olympian also cut a cake shaped like a Panda Express takeaway box with a sword.

“'Happy belated birthday sugar how you get so fly???’ she captioned the Instagram video, referring to the lyrics of ‘Sugar.’ Here’s to staying playful and staying young no matter how old we get….”

Dobrev’s ‘Out-Laws’ costar Adam DeVine responded in the comment section, saying, “This looks like my dream BDAY!”

Wells Adams commented, “I really would have thrived in this environment.”

Dobrev also shared photographs from his birthday party on her Instagram Story.

In one photo, the former professional snowboarder dunked Dobrev, who was dressed in a rainbow-striped one-piece bikini.

“HBD you Big Dipper @shaunwhite,” she captioned the playful snapshot.

She also shared images from their boating vacation, including one of her and White posing with pals and Maverick, her dog.

After three years together, White revealed to People in April that he and Dobrev are considering getting married.

"We're just enjoying our time together right now. No pressure," he said.

"But I told her, I was like, 'Look, after the Olympics, I finally got my freedom to do whatever. And let's just have fun and be together and support each other.'"

"But you never know. We'll see what happens," he added.

The couple, who made their love public in April 2020, have grown so close that their families often spend holidays together.

