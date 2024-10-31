Nina Dobrev, Shaun White announce engagement

Washington [US], October 31 : In exciting news for fans of both Nina Dobrev and Shaun White, the couple is officially engaged!

Nina took to her Instagram handle to announce the news.

The Olympic snowboarder proposed to the 'Vampire Diaries' star in late October during a romantic evening in New York City, and Dobrev's stunning 5-carat diamond ring has left fans buzzing, as per People magazine.

White orchestrated a memorable proposal under an exquisite arch of white roses at the Golden Swan restaurant.

"I went into shock," Dobrev recalled, describing the moment she was asked to marry him, adding, "I just froze and stared at him."

After the heartfelt proposal, the couple celebrated with friends over caviar and champagne before indulging in some late-night favourites like Shake Shack and dumplings, as per People magazine.

To keep the engagement a surprise, White crafted an elaborate ruse. He had his publicist send Dobrev a fake invitation to an intimate CFDA/Vogue dinner featuring Anna Wintour, making it appear entirely legitimate.

"He made the invite look so legitimate," Dobrev explained. When she arrived, she found only White and a photographer waiting for her. "He said all the right things," she fondly remembered.

White shared the joyous news with his followers on Instagram, posting a series of photos with the caption, "She said YES." Dobrev echoed the sentiment on her own page, writing, "RIP boyfriend, hello fiance."

The couple began dating in 2019 and took their relationship to the next level by moving in together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They went Instagram official in May 2020, sharing playful snapshots, including one where Dobrev gave White a quarantine haircut.

Earlier this year, White hinted at the possibility of an engagement while speaking to People magazine at the Oasis Celsius Vibe House.

"We're just enjoying our time together right now. No pressure," he stated, adding, "But you never know. We'll see what happens."

Interestingly, Dobrev and White first crossed paths at an awards show in 2012 but weren't introduced until 2019 at an event organized by motivational speaker Tony Robbins.

Recalling their initial dinner, White shared with People magazine in January 2022, "I actually didn't know anything about her... It was actually really funny."

White praised Dobrev's unwavering support throughout his Olympic journey and the pandemic.

He noted how they even tackled a DIY home renovation project together, painting the exterior of Dobrev's West Hollywood home. "We went to the hardware store, bought a bunch of paint and brushes, and definitely got in over our heads, but it was really fun," he said.

With a beautiful engagement ring and heartfelt memories to cherish, this couple is ready to embark on the next chapter of their love story!

