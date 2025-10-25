Nine films from Himalayan region to be screened at Dharamshala International Film Festival, know more about 14th edition

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 25 : The scenic mountains of Himachal Pradesh will soon echo with the spirit of cinema as the 14th Dharamshala International Film Festival begins on October 30.

On Friday, the organisers held a press conference in the town, giving cinephiles a sneak peek at what's in store for the upcoming edition of DIFF.

Each year, DIFF brings a global selection of pathbreaking cinema to the Himalayan foothills, offering Indian audiences early access to acclaimed films, masterclasses with renowned filmmakers, and thought-provoking discussions that shape the future of independent cinema.

DIFF 2025 will showcase a rich lineup of over 80 films.

Notably, this year, nine films from the Himalayan region will be screened at DIFF, announced by founders and festival directors, Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam, at the press conference.

All eyes are on the opening ceremony as India's Oscar contender for 2026, Homebound, will be screened on Day 1.

Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound', adapted from a 2020 New York Times article by Basharat Peer, follows two childhood friends from a North Indian village who aspire to become police officers. The film, which debuted at Cannes, explores how mounting pressures strain their friendship as they pursue respect and opportunity.

" Our opening night film is Homebound. This is India's Oscar entry this year. Homebound is made by Neeraj Ghaywan. He had made a film called Masaan. We had shown it in DIFF many years ago. So this is our opening film. Our closing film is Songs of Forgotten Trees," Ritu Sarin shared.

The festival will host a masterclass with acclaimed Indian filmmaker Kiran Rao. Actor Adil Hussain will deliver a masterclass on how actors can inhabit characters authentically across diverse cultural contexts.

"We never set out to become one of the most significant independent film festivals in the country. We simply believed that meaningful cinema deserved a home in the mountains. DIFF has grown organically over 14 years - not through flash or hype, but through the passion of filmmakers, the trust of our audiences, and the community that returns year after year. That's what makes it so special," Ritu Sarin expressed.

The festival continues its partnership with Sydney Film Festival, welcoming two Australian films and their filmmakers: Emma Hough Hobbs and Leela Varghese's queer sci-fi "Lesbian Space Princess" and Gabrielle Brady's "The Wolves Always Come at Night," Australia's Oscar submission.

Curated under the leadership of Bina Paul, DIFF's Programming Director, this year's selection reflects a bold and diverse cinematic vision from across the globe.

