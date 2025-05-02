Nirmal Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s Mother, Dies at 90 in Mumbai

Nirmal Kapoor, the mother of Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, passed away on Thursday. She was 90. According to the reports, she breathed her last at around 5.45 p.m. at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She had been admitted due to age-related health issues. The Kapoor family has not yet issued an official statement.

Nirmal Kapoor, mother of actor Anil Kapoor, died at the hospital today around 5:25 PM: Dr Santosh Shetty (CEO and Executive Director of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital) pic.twitter.com/ecsAJLMTgJ — IANS (@ians_india) May 2, 2025

Visuals from the Kapoor residence showed Boney Kapoor and daughter Anshula Kapoor present at the home. Janhvi Kapoor was also seen arriving with Shikhar Pahariya.

Nirmal Kapoor had celebrated her 90th birthday in September 2024. Anil Kapoor had posted pictures with his mother and wrote, “90 years of love, strength and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day. Blessed to be your child. Happy birthday, Mummy.”

Nirmal Kapoor was married to veteran film producer Surinder Kapoor. The couple had four children — Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Reena Kapoor. Her grandchildren include Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor. Reena Kapoor’s son Mohit Marwah is also a part of the extended Kapoor family.

In a past appearance on a reality show during promotions for his film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo,” Anil Kapoor had become emotional while recalling his mother. He had shared memories of her sewing clothes for him as a child, saying it reminded him of his early years and the sacrifices she made.