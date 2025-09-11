Nishaanchi Girl Vedika Pinto Spills the Beans on Working With Anurag Kashyap and Being Called ‘Kanpur’s Madhuri Dixit’!

Amazon MGM Studios India and Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Nishaanchi, introduces Vedika Pinto as its female lead Rangeeli Rinku. Best known as the viral Liggi girl from Ritviz’s chart-topping music video, with Nishaanchi, she steps into Kashyap’s raw, rustic cinematic world. Audiences have already noticed her striking presence in the trailer, praising her natural appeal and calling her performance “refreshingly real” and “a breath of fresh air.” Social media has quickly picked her out as a highlight, with many likening her simplicity to the timeless allure of classic Hindi cinema heroines. From viral music fame to film roles, Vedika’s journey now leads to a performance being tipped as one of the year’s most memorable, firmly establishing her as a talent to watch.

Actor Vedika Pinto shared “Nishaanchi has been the most challenging experience of my career so far but also extremely rewarding. Working with a cinematic legend like Anurag Sir just brought out a side of me I didn't know was hidden. He made sure that every scene, every emotion and every moment on set was raw, fearless and pushed me to the best of my potential each time. Being in his film felt like a dream come true but at the same time felt like a huge responsibility. When he called me Kanpur’s Madhuri Dixit, it was surreal and daunting. Nishaanchi has been a masterclass for me; it was very challenging to work with Anurag Sir but the end result is just magic. I hope audiences enjoy this side of me as Rangeeli Rinku in the film.“

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Nishaanchi is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films. Promising a gripping cinematic experience that explores the tangled relationship of two brothers who walk starkly different paths, revealing how their choices shape their destinies, the film features debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a fiery double role, alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. The film will hit theaters across the country on September 19.