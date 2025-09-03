'Nishaanchi' trailer out: Aaishvary Thackeray shines in twin role in Anurag Kashyap's crime drama

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : Anurag Kashyap's highly anticipated film 'Nishaanchi' has finally released its trailer, promising a full-throttle theatrical experience for cinemagoers.

Starring newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray in a twin role, the film centres on brothers Babloo and Dabloo (Thackeray) whose opposing worldviews drive the narrative set in early 2000s Uttar Pradesh, northern India. Vedika Pinto is also set to play a prominent role in the film.

"Aaishvary, Vedika, Monika, Zeeshan, Kumud and every single actor in the film they didn't just act, they lived and breathed these characters," said Anurag Kashyap as quoted by Variety.

"Their commitment to the story and the authenticity of their performances shine in the film," added the director as quoted by Variety.

Jar Pictures' Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh produce alongside Flip Films, with Kashyap co-writing the screenplay with Prasoon Mishra and Ranjan Chandel.

The project marks a collaboration between the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' helmer and Amazon's India production arm.

The two-minute trailer showcases action sequences, romance and family dynamics across multiple storylines.

The trailer showcases Aaishvary Thackeray indulging in illegal activities to make a name for himself in the crime world.

Anurag shared the trailer on his Instagram handle on Wednesday.

For lead actor Thackeray, the dual role presented both performance and musical opportunities, as he also contributed to the film's soundtrack.

"Playing twins who are complete opposites challenged me in every way emotionally, physically, and as an actor," said Aaishvary Thackeray as quoted by Variety.

"At the same time, contributing to the music of the film was just as special. For me, acting and music are like Babloo and Dabloo two distinct parts of my personality that balance and complete each other," added Thackeray as quoted by Variety.

'Nishaanchi' is slated to release in theatres on September 19.

