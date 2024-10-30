Nishad Yusuf Passes Away at 43: Malayalam Film Editor Found Dead At Kochi Home

Kanguva film editor Nishad Yusuf passed away on Wednesday, October 30. Nishad was found dead in his home in Kochi. Although the cause of his death is still unknown, it is reported that Nishad Yusuf was found dead in his Kochi home at 2 AM. Police investigation is underway. The news of his death was confirmed by Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors’ Union on Wednesday morning via social media.

In the statement on Facebook, FEFKA said in Malayalam, “The unexpected demise of Nishadh Yusuf, film editor, who played a major role in determining the contemporary future of the changing Malayalam cinema is not something the film world will be able to quickly accept. Condolences from FEFKA Directors’ Union.”Nishad was an acclaimed film editor in the Malayalam and Tamil film cinema industry. His work include Thallumaala, Unda, One, Saudi Vellakka, and Adios Amigos. He was working on Kanguva, the upcoming Tamil film that is slated to release on November 14.

Nishad had a few other big projects in his pipeline. These include Mohanlal and Mammotty’s upcoming film, Bazooka and Alappuzha Gymkhana. Although regional media has reported that his death is likely a suicide, there is no official confirmation from the police on the same. Matrubhoomi reports that the Kerala Police are investigating the death and have not ruled out any possibility. A native of Harippad, Nishad was honoured with the State Award for Best Editor for his work on Thallumaala in 2022



